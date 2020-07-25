MANKATO — Blue Earth County was one of eight south-central Minnesota counties with new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday.
All but Faribault County had new cases in the nine-county region, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The 11 new cases in Blue Earth County were among 38 total in the region.
Waseca County had eight new cases for the second straight day, the two biggest increases in the county's cases during the pandemic. Brown County had the next most new cases with four.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Waseca County — Eight
- Brown County — Four
- Sibley County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Watonwan County — Three
- Martin County — Two
Minnesota had 805 total new cases in the health department's latest update. The new case total was the biggest single-day increase statewide since May.
Five more Minnesotans died of the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 1,571 since the start of the pandemic. The state's daily death tolls haven't reached double digits since July 2.
Hospitalizations also rose statewide. Seven more Minnesotans with COVID were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Friday compared to the day before, and two more Minnesotans were hospitalized outside ICUs.
The hospitalization totals are a lagging indicator compared to new cases, meaning it can take weeks after an uptick in cases for hospitalization totals to rise. Minnesota's continued rise in new cases has state health officials warning about more hospitalizations to come.
Blue Earth County also had a rise in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. After only having one COVID hospitalization as of Wednesday, the county had three — including two in ICUs — as of the county's most recent update on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
