MANKATO — Five counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The new cases are a slight uptick from Sunday but lower than increases reported between Thursday and Saturday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County's nine new cases were the most in the region, followed by five in Nicollet County.
Cases totals remained level in Brown, Watonwan, Faribault and Martin counties.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Waseca County — One
- Sibley County — One
Statewide, the number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID rose from 148 to 159 Monday. The 159 total tied for the highest COVID ICU hospitalizations in the state since June 25.
Minnesota also had three more COVID deaths reported Monday. The state's death toll since the pandemic began is now 1,660.
