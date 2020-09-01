MANKATO — Eight south-central Minnesota counties combined for 34 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The rise was relatively small compared to other days over the last week. Cases have otherwise sharply risen in recent weeks.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases in the region with 14.
Waseca and Le Sueur counties, both of which had spikes in cases in August, had another five and six new COVID positives each. Faribault County was the only one in the region without new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Waseca County — Five
- Brown County — Four
- Watonwan County — Two
- Nicollet County — One
- Sibley County — One
- Martin County — One
South-central Minnesota didn't have any new COVID deaths Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll, however, rose by six for a total of 1,823 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalization totals across the state also took an encouraging turn downward. While there were five more Minnesotans with COVID hospitalized in intensive care units, 17 fewer needed to be hospitalized outside ICUs.
State health officials have been warning people to expect more hospitalizations in the weeks ahead. Hospitalization numbers usually rise in the weeks after cases start to spike, and cases have been trending in a discouraging direction across the state.
