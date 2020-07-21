MANKATO — All but one county in south-central Minnesota had at least one newly confirmed COVID-19 case Tuesday.
The eight counties combined for 27 new cases. The only county with no new cases was Sibley County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County's 12 new cases were the most in the region, followed by Nicollet County's five.
The latest numbers came as hospitalizations rose statewide Tuesday. While there were three fewer COVID patients hospitalized in intensive care units, there were 22 more people hospitalized outside intensive care units.
State health officials have warned of elevated case totals across the state likely leading to more hospitalizations in the near future. Despite the uptick in hospitalizations, the state had relatively few new deaths Tuesday.
Minnesota's three latest COVID fatalities brought the state's death toll to 1,548 since the pandemic began.
The full list of new cases in south-central Minnesota includes:
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Nicollet County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Brown County — Two
- Waseca County — One
- Watonwan County — One
- Faribault County — One
- Martin County — One
