MANKATO — Blue Earth and Nicollet counties were among seven counties in the region with new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
South-central Minnesota had 22 total new cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update. Brown and Martin counties were the only ones in the region without new cases.
Tuesday was one of the rare days when Blue Earth County — the most populous in south-central Minnesota — didn't lead the region in new COVID cases.
Nicollet County's nine new cases were the most, followed by Blue Earth County's seven. The other counties had two new cases or fewer.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Blue Earth County — Seven
- Waseca County — Two
- Le Sueur County — One
- Watonwan County — One
- Sibley County — One
- Faribault County — One
Statewide, cases continued to climb as more Minnesotans died or needed to be hospitalized with the coronavirus. The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID in intensive care units rose to 159, the most since June 25.
Non-ICU hospitalizations also rose from 149 on Monday to 169. In Blue Earth County, seven people remained hospitalized with COVID as of Monday with two in ICUs, according to county public health data.
Minnesota's daily death toll remained in single digits Tuesday. The four latest deaths linked to COVID continued a monthlong trend of single-digit increases.
The state's total death toll during the pandemic is now 1,620.
This story will be updated.
