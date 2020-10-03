MANKATO — South-central Minnesota combined for 116 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the region's biggest increase in a week.
All nine area counties had new cases. Waseca County's 47 were the most, followed by Blue Earth County's 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Waseca's prison for women is the main source of new cases in the county, although active cases at the federal correctional facility decreased over the last few days.
Active cases rose to as many as 205 among inmates and two among staff as of Thursday. The Bureau of Prisons listed 143 active cases among inmates and one among staff as of Saturday.
Martin County, another county with outbreaks in recent weeks, had another 11 new cases confirmed Saturday. Free testing will be available in the county at the Fairmont Armory from Tuesday to Thursday.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — 47
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Nicollet County — 13
- Martin County — 11
- Brown County — 10
- Faribault County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Sibley County — Three
- Watonwan County — Three
Statewide, Minnesota's deadly week continued with another 14 confirmed COVID deaths. Saturday was the fourth straight day with double-digit death tolls, the first time that's happened since mid-June.
The state's pandemic death toll rose to 2,073.
Meanwhile, the state saw another 1,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saturday’s report, a near-record daily increase as testing in the state also continued at a high level. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota remains at record levels.
Saturday’s numbers came at the end of a week in which Minnesota passed 100,000 total cases of the disease, and a week after the state passed 2,000 confirmed deaths in the pandemic. And President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday reaffirmed a message the state’s public health leaders have been hammering at for weeks: The pandemic is far from over.
In light of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, state officials on Friday also warned that people who attended the president’s Minnesota events this week may be infectious without knowing it. They noted that community spread in St. Louis County, where Trump spoke to a Duluth rally, was high before the president’s visit.
They urged anyone with a connection to the president’s visit to get tested “right away” if they have symptoms and consider it even without symptoms, adding that anyone who was in direct contact with Trump or known COVID-19 cases needs to quarantine.
