MANKATO — The number of new COVID-19 cases fell in recent days locally and statewide.
There were just 25 new cases reported in the nine-county area of south-central Minnesota on Monday. The numbers were for multiple days.
That compares to daily new case numbers last week that ranged from the low 30s to near 70.
Nicollet County had six new cases and Blue Earth County five, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Other counties ranged from zero to four new cases.
Statewide 1,736 new cases were reported for multiple days over the weekend and three deaths, one each in Goodhue, Lyon and Olmsted counties.
