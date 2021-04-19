MANKATO — New daily COVID-19 cases in the region were at their lowest point since early March.
Monday's report from the Minnesota Department of Health showed 31 new cases in the nine-county region. There were no additional deaths reported locally.
That compares to new case numbers in the 70s in each of the past five days, although case numbers often lag after weekends.
Martin County had no new cases while Brown, Waseca and Watonwan counties reported just one new case each.
Statewide, there were 1,143 new cases reported Monday. Six additional deaths were reported, all in people over age 70. The statewide numbers are also down from recent weeks.
Following are Monday's count of new cases in the region:
• Blue Earth — 9
• Brown — 1
• Faribault — 2
• Le Sueur — 6
• Martin — 0
• Nicollet — 8
• Sibley — 5
• Waseca — 1
• Watonwan — 1
This story will be updated.
