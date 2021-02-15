MANKATO — There were just 35 new COVID-19 cases reported in the nine-county area Monday, down from the 69 cases reported Sunday and continuing a trend of lower case numbers.
There were no additional deaths reported locally.
Key COVID-19 metrics in Minnesota continue to show improvement, as the number of state residents who've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine surpasses 675,000.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported two deaths Monday, the lowest since Feb. 1, bringing the seven-day average down slightly to just below 11 deaths per day. The state also logged 611 new confirmed cases.
The test positivity rate also remained flat, at 2.9 percent, which is just above Minnesota's low record of 2.76 percent on June 20, 2020.
COVID-19 vaccinations are up week over week, leading to a gradual upward trend in the state’s average daily vaccination pace. More than 12 percent of Minnesotans have received at least their first shot of the vaccine, as of data through Saturday.
The increase in vaccinations are overwhelmingly concentrated among older Minnesotans, of whom nearly one-third have received at least one shot.
Just over 4 percent of Minnesota residents of all ages have received both doses to complete their vaccinations.
New cases in the region reported Monday were:
• Blue Earth County — 13
• Brown County — 4
• Faribault County — 1
• Le Sueur County — 2
• Martin County — 3
• Nicollet County — 5
• Sibley County — 0
• Waseca County — 4
• Watonwan County — 3
