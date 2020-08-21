MANKATO — Another 44 south-central Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, at least one in each of the nine counties in the Mankato area, according to data reported Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health. That marked exactly 100 additional positive tests in two days.
There were eight more deaths from the disease statewide, none in this region, and 746 new cases, according to Saturday's daily report.
Blue Earth County, easily the most populous county in the region, led the way in new cases with 13. Le Sueur County had nine and Waseca County had five. There were four new cases in both Sibley and Watonwan counties and three apiece in Brown and Faribault counties. Nicollet County reported two and Martin one.
The 44 additional cases in the region continued a trend of higher counts in the past week. On Friday, 56 new cases were reported. As recently as early August, south-central Minnesota was averaging fewer than 18 cases a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.