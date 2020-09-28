MANKATO — Eight of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The counties combined for 28 new cases, a decline from the 68 cases reported in the region Sunday. Mondays and Tuesdays often have lower new case totals due to lower testing volume over weekends.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases Monday with 11, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Waseca County was the only county without new cases confirmed Monday, although it had 20 new cases Sunday and has had a spike in cases in recent weeks. The county hosted two free COVID testing days last week resulting in more than 600 tests being administered.
Martin County also had a recent spike in new cases. COVID hospitalizations are on the rise there, going from two as of Friday to six as of Sunday.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Nicollet County — Four
- Sibley County — Four
- Martin County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Brown County — One
- Watonwan County — One
- Faribault County — One
Statewide, seven more Minnesotans died of COVID-19. The state's pandemic death toll is now 2,015.
Minnesota also had 936 total new cases confirmed Monday. Testing levels were down Sunday compared to Thursday-Saturday.
