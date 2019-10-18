A patient seeking cosmetic or reconstructive surgery places their future appearance in a surgeon’s hands.
“You’re entrusting someone to basically change how people are going to look at you for the rest of your life,” said Dr. Kaveh Karimnejad, a facial and reconstructive surgeon with Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. “ … It’s a big responsibility the patient is turning over to the surgeon.”
So he uses new 3D technology to give patients more assurances of what they’ll look like post surgery.
The technology uses pictures of the patient from three angles to create a 3D image, which the surgeon can then manipulate to the patient’s liking. The surgeon then uses the image as a guide during plastic surgery.
Lindsay Linder, operations manager with Mayo in Mankato, served as a model to demonstrate the technology Thursday. Working with her image in profile view, Karimnejad smoothed the slight curvatures of her nose to show the technology’s precision.
If she were having a procedure, Linder said, she felt like the 3D imaging helps take the guesswork out of the equation.
“Your face especially is very important and right in front of you,” she said. “So being able to see it, I think it would take some of that pressure off of where am I going to end up after my surgery.”
Partly due to the cost and relative newness of the 3D imaging, some plastic surgeons still rely on standard photography for pre-surgery consultations. They’ll take a 2D image, review it with the patient and go into the surgery with an idea of what the patient wants to look like.
Karimnejad has been using the 3D technology for consultations and facial surgeries for about a year in the area, although Mayo in Mankato is ramping up the service this fall. The technology is used for more than cosmetic purposes, as it proves useful for medically necessary reconstructive procedures as well.
The latter — commonly covered by insurance — includes reshaping nose or ear damage caused by skin cancer, traumatic injuries sustained in car crashes, or childhood deformities. For those, Karimnejad said he sets out to restore the patient’s self esteem by bringing their appearance back to what it was before.
“My goal is to basically try to reconstruct things to the point where they have as normal an appearance as possible and try to get them back to their pre-surgical appearance as best we can,” he said.
Cosmetic surgeries, meanwhile, are what patients seek when they want to improve something about their appearance. Since it’s an elective procedure, insurance typically doesn’t cover it.
“They want their appearance to match who they feel they are and how they want to project themselves,” Karimnejad said.
Nose jobs, or rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgeries were the two most common facial cosmetic surgery procedures in 2018, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Karimnejad said the breakdown of the most common local procedures would generally align with the national figures.
Before Karimnejad’s arrival in Mankato about a year ago, the specialty cosmetic facial procedures weren’t available in the Mankato area. Patients previously had to go to Rochester or the Twin Cities for the services.
Consultations are now done at Mayo in Mankato’s Madison East Center. Minor procedures can also be done there, but those requiring anesthesia are performed at Mayo in Mankato’s hospital.
