MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools has selected Aaron Hyer as the new Dakota Meadows Middle School principal.
Hyer currently serves as the assistant principal at Dakota Meadows Middle School and has previously served as the assistant principal at Prairie Winds Middle School.
Prior to his administrative experience, he was a teacher at Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools and Rochester Public Schools, the district said in a news release.
Hyer has a Master of Education from the University of Minnesota and an Educational Leadership and K-12 Administrative degree from Minnesota State University.
Hyer will begin his new role on July 1.
The position opened up after current principal Akram Osman accepted the open principal position at Mankato East High School.
