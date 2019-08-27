CLEVELAND — Weeks after a new child care center opened in Cleveland, nearly all of its openings already are filled.
Anders Early Learning Center is the only day care center in Cleveland and one of only five centers in all of Le Sueur County.
Formerly the director of the preschool and child care center at All Saints Catholic Church in Madison Lake, Kate Anderson said she was propelled to start her own center because there is a shortage of child care providers in the region.
“Parents often have to settle for whatever they can get,” she said. “There needs to be more options.”
A study conducted last year by First Children's Finance on behalf of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation estimated there were over 8,600 fewer child care spots than needed in the 20 counties served by the foundation.
Anderson's hometown of Madison Lake was among the few area communities not experiencing a shortage. So she decided to open a center in Cleveland, which the study estimated had a shortage of 53 spots.
Her new center is licensed for up to 52 children. She has a few openings left for preschoolers and toddlers, and is full and has a wait list for infants.
The new nearly 4,000-square foot Anders Early Learning Center was built on a vacant lot on 10th Street by DeMars Construction. Anderson plans to buy the center from its builder by the end of the year.
Anderson received a $10,000 grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to assist with her start-up costs. A grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services allowed the foundation to award grants to new and expanding child care providers this spring, a foundation spokeswoman said.
Anderson decided not to name her new business after herself because she said it takes a community to make a child care center a success. So she instead used a shortened version of her last name.
“It isn't all about me," she said. “It's about the families who come here and the staff who work here.”
Like other child care centers, Anderson said she can't afford to pay her employees “what they deserve.” Anderson suggested state lawmakers could help alleviate the child care shortage, which also is impacting other parts of the state, by providing incentives for child care workers.
Anderson said she does support stringent licensing requirements that some have cited as a contributor to the shortage.
“We should be held to high standards,” she said.
Anderson said the Cleveland community has been supportive of her new venture, including donating toys. The Cleveland School District is providing lunches for the center. Now that she's settled into her new home, she said she's hoping to form more community partnerships.
