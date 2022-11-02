MANKATO — Partners for Housing’s new executive director said her experience in finance and familiarity with community organizations will help advance the nonprofit's mission.
The nonprofit’s board this week selected Trisha Anderson to be its next executive director. She stepped in for Jen Theneman, who led Partners for five years before accepting a position at Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership in August.
Anderson brings experience as a finance director and interim director of operations at Partners with her into the role, and said she looks forward to guiding more people to housing stability.
"Those community partnerships that I have through other organizations in this community will help us really work to take our mission to the next level so we can serve more members of our community,” she said.
The new executive director serves on the board of South Central Minnesota Food Recovery, an organization providing food to local nonprofits. Before her time at Partners, Anderson's experience also includes work as a paraprofessional in schools, a custody officer in law enforcement, and earning a master's degree in leadership.
Partners for Housing's board chair, Christian Bailey, described Anderson as the ideal choice.
"We have all the confidence in the world that she is going to help us sustain the areas we need to and launch us in the right direction to improve outcomes and help more people," he said.
After Theneman and the board worked hard to instill the culture at Partners, he said, Anderson can help enhance it. The board was fortunate to have two great internal finalists for the position, he added.
Anderson grew up in the Mankato-North Mankato area. After moving away with her husband for periods, she said they came back because it's home for them.
Knowing Partners is a staple organization in the Mankato area, she was excited to start as a finance director at the organization last year. It was a way to help marginalized people in the community who face serious barriers to affordable housing.
Partners operates Welcome Inn and Theresa House shelters in Mankato and Union Street Place shelter in St. Peter. The nonprofit also has seven rental units for more long-term housing.
Working closely with Director of Programs Beth Winterfeldt, Anderson said one of their goals is to increase Partners' capacity. The waitlist for shelter space, she noted, is significant.
Additional goals for her include using her financial experience to connect with more donors. It'll be key to assure them their donations are impactful and being used wisely, she said.
As an internal hire, Anderson knows how the organization is run and what more support will be needed to take it to another level, Bailey said.
"She just shined through with her vision on where we've been, what we've come from and where we'll go," he said.
