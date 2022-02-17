A new 1st Judicial District judge has been appointed, according to the governor's office.
Stacey Sorensen will be chambered in Hastings. Minnesota’s 1st Judicial District consists of Le Sueur, Sibley, McLeod, Scott, Carver, Dakota and Goodhue counties.
Sorensen will be replacing Judge Jerome B. Abrams.
Sorenson is an attorney for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. She also serves as an adjunct professor in Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s trial advocacy program and is a Minnesota State Bar Association certified civil trial specialist.
Sorensen has served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and as a volunteer faculty member for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy. She coaches high school mock trials.
Sorensen earned her bachelor's degree from Macalester College and J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.
