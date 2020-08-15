The Free Press
MADISON LAKE — A family with long ties to Duck Lake has their name on a new accessible fishing pier.
The Hodapp Memorial Fishing Pier, on the south side of Duck Lake in the county park, was recently completed by the Department of Natural Resources.
The pier was named in honor of Robert Hodapp, Sr., Leone Hodapp and Robert “Bob” Hodapp, Jr. All were longtime residents of Duck Lake, with the elder Hodapp serving as a Blue Earth County commissioner who was instrumental in creating Duck Lake County Park. Land for the park, a half-mile north of Madison Lake, was first acquired in 1968.
The idea for the new fishing pier came from local resident Andy Frederick, who saw a congested fishing spot as an opportunity to honor the Hodapp family’s contributions.
“I saw a couple of kids had ridden their bikes from Madison Lake to the park to do some fishing,” Frederick said in a DNR news release. “They had to jockey for position as they were fishing, so I thought it would be great for people to have a nice place to fish instead of from the boat launch or shore. With the full support of the Duck Lake Preservation Association, the project took off.”
The new fishing pier caps a four-year fundraising effort that garnered $16,750. The money was donated and pledged by local residents and nonprofits, including the Duck Lake Preservation Association, Blue Earth County, the city of Madison Lake and the Cletus and Valeria Frederick family estate. In-kind donations totaling $14,850 came from Holtmeier Construction, Nielsen Blacktopping, and Evergreen Companies.
An additional $15,000 came from the Minnesota Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
“We’re grateful for our community members and government partners who contributed to this project,” said Craig Beckman, DNR parks and trails area supervisor, in a statement. “We’re very proud that Blue Earth County has a new angling option available to everyone.”
The fishing pier is 80 feet long, accessible and adjacent to a paved parking lot and path that includes a bike rack area.
The Blue Earth County Parks, Campgrounds and Trails Department will maintain the pier.
