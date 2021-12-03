Tim Tupy

Tim Tupy joins FreepCast this week and discusses Mankato Brewery, Liv Salon and Spa, owning a business during a pandemic and encountering a cougar on an early-morning run.

 Free Press photos/Robb Murray

Twenty years ago, Tim Tupy and his wife Tammy took a chance and started a business in Mankato called Liv Salon and Spa. A few years later, they started another: Mankato Brewery. On this episode of FreepCast, Tim talks about both businesses, the craft brewery trend, running a business during a pandemic and the perils of seeing Cougars during early morning runs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you