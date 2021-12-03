Twenty years ago, Tim Tupy and his wife Tammy took a chance and started a business in Mankato called Liv Salon and Spa. A few years later, they started another: Mankato Brewery. On this episode of FreepCast, Tim talks about both businesses, the craft brewery trend, running a business during a pandemic and the perils of seeing Cougars during early morning runs.
editor's pick
New episode of FreepCast: Mankato Brewery and Liv Salon owner Tim Tupy
+2
+2
Trending Video
Robb Murray
Associate Editor, Mankato Magazine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- West High School responds to alleged threat on social media
- Cocaine, gun allegedly seized from Mankato apartment
- Drugs, guns allegedly found in felon's Beauford residence
- Ex police chief suing city of Madison Lake
- $38M apartment complex: Handsome or homely?
- City taking over Fun Days; Commerce Association 'shocked'
- West tops Mahtomedi for first undefeated season, fifth state championship
- The Beast brings frozen restaurant fare, local vendors
- Omicron found days after MSU prof landed in South Africa
- Man charged in gun threat, attempt to run man over
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.