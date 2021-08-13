MANKATO — Housing organizations in Blue Earth County are collaborating on a new program to help renters and landlords avoid evictions.
The new Preventing Rental Evictions Program provides an opportunity for a renter and landlord to “come to the table” and attempt to “negotiate mutually beneficial resolutions,” said Chad Adams, CEO of the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.
Staff from the Housing Partnership and the Minnesota Valley Action Council will facilitate the meetings, which are not a legally binding mediation. Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services staff also will be available to provide legal expertise.
Adams said the program was born from discussions among county housing service providers about how they could best respond to the looming end to eviction moratoriums that were put in place at the outset of the pandemic.
A federal moratorium has been extended to October but is facing legal challenges. Minnesota has additional protections for low-income renters who have applied for financial help to pay rent.
The Preventing Rental Evictions Program will provide renters with information on how to apply for state assistance or help accessing other housing resources. Landlords can receive help avoiding the sometimes lengthy and costly eviction process.
To fund the new program, the Minnesota Valley Action Council is contributing some of the funding it receives from the state’s Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program. The city of Mankato is contributing some of its federal Community Development Block Grant program funds.
The pilot program is open to renters and landlords in Blue Earth County only. The service will be available for at least a year.
Appointments are available Tuesdays and Fridays at the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Service office in downtown Mankato. To determine eligibility and make an appointment call 507-836-1611 or 507-345-6822 extension 4.
The Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership is looking for funding to potentially expand the offering to additional counties, Adams said.
