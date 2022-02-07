MANKATO — Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota has a new executive director.
Sondra Herman stepped into the role at the beginning of the year, according to a news release.
Herman's experience includes roles in public health, accounting and with a Minnesota/Arizona construction company and custom home builder. In the release, she stated she's committed to building a better habitat from inside the nonprofit so it "shines bright on the outside."
“I feel very blessed and beyond excited to serve the Habitat communities of South Central Minnesota in this role," she stated in the release. "I’m looking forward to building a strong team that will allow us to live the Habitat mission outside our walls."
Bill Heidcamp, Habitat's board president, stated the board is confident Herman's skills, abilities and personality will be great assets for the nonprofit.
