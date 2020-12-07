The Free Press
OWATONNA — Small producers who provide food locally are the focus of a recently launched initiative by a partnership of regional organizations.
The Local Food Producer Sustainability Project seeks to provide a system that provides communities with economic opportunities, greater connection to the environment and increased financial resilience.
The Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association, Renewing the Countryside, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Sustainable Farming Association’s three-year endeavor kicked of in November.
Overall, the project’s aim is to impact 300 farmers, local food makers as well as people with limited means to access fresh, local food. Institutions that buy local food, wholesalers and farmers’ markets also are expected to benefit from the initiative.
James Harren is serving in the role of project leader. Harren is with AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America’s local food development program.
His position with the project is sponsored by SMIF.
Harren is recruiting an advisory committee that will guide efforts to examine the state of the region’s food system. He is seeking people with expertise in local food systems.
For more information, call 507-214-2014 or send an email to: jamesh@smifoundation.org.
The initiative’s partners are recruiting a second VISTA program participant to oversee a farmers’ market opportunities project.
SMIF has a 20-county service area that includes the Mankato region.
