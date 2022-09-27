Clinton Broviak grew up in Elysian and decided to call Mankato home for his new franchised business, Synergy Homecare, which offers assistance to people in their homes.
Primarily geared toward helping older people, Synergy opened two months ago.
“We do a variety of services so people can stay in their homes,” Broviak said. “That ranges from light housekeeping to if people need assistance getting off the couch or out of bed and continuing their daily routines in their homes.”
He was motivated to open Synergy after a personal experience with caring for his elderly relative. Broviak saw a need in the market for at-home care for folks like his uncle. His uncle died in 2019.
“The reason I went with Synergy is it’s care for everyone,” Broviak said. “It’s primarily the elderly, but it’s also for new mothers or it’s child care. It’s literally assistance for everyone.”
According to a press release, Synergy Homecare is the nation’s fastest growing in-home care franchise and is an Entrepreneur 500 ranked enterprise.
After growing up in Elysian, Broviak attended college at Minnesota State University and graduated in 2015. He’s now a dedicated entrepreneur who values community.
Headquartered at 100 Warren St. in Mankato, Synergy serves southern Minnesota towns in Blue Earth, Rice, Sibley, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties.
Synergy Homecare of Mankato provides clients with a wide variety of non-medical care options, from companion care to personal care to specialized care for people with chronic health conditions or for those who are recovering from illness or surgery.
Broviak said he saw a growing need in his community for these services, particularly among baby boomers. Some 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 every day and by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over the age of 65. And a recent AARP survey found that 87 percent of those 65 and older report they want to remain in their current residence for as long as possible, according to a press release distributed by Synergy.
Broviak said the majority of his clients lack a local support system and rely on his caregivers for assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care such as help bathing, dressing or using the toilet.
“Distance should not keep adult children from being in tune with their aging loved ones to help them maintain their quality of life while aging in place, something that can be accomplished through local in-home care,” he said in a statement.
“Growing up in a small town has given me a great sense of community,” he stated, “and it is important to give back to that community and provide exceptional, personalized care for people in the comfort of their own homes without any barriers to a high quality of life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.