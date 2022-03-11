Winter-weary customers who may still be shopping for salt to de-ice sidewalks are more likely this time of year to also bring home packets of seeds to plant once the ground warms up.
Local businesses’ display racks are now filled with seed packets. Last year several stores ran out of inventory when gardening grew in popularity because of the pandemic.
“We are sitting pretty good this year,” said Johanna George, landscape designer for Drummers Garden and Floral Center.
The Mankato business prepared itself for an onslaught of requests for standard seed varieties, she said. Drummers also is helping gardeners get ready to hit the dirt.
“People are itchin’ to get out there,” George said.
Drummers not only sells garden seeds, its greenhouses are now in use of growing beds for flowers and vegetables.
“We grow most of our perennials and annuals,” George said, describing the sprouting inventory.
Staff will transplant some young plants, ones specifically chosen by customers, into deck containers. Drummers will hold on to the make-it-and-take-it planters until the danger of frost is gone.
A program recently offered in-store was designed to spark interest in new plant varieties available this year. A series of gardening classes is slated to begin in April. Registrations are being accepted at: drummersgardencenter.com/classes.
Community garden organizers also have begun to plant thoughts in area residents’ minds about growing vegetables and flowers. Living Earth Center on Good Counsel Hill is among the community gardens that has begun accepting registrations for unclaimed plots.
“It’s time to get on board,” Executive Director Laura Peterson said, offering advice to Mankato-area residents still on the fence about whether or not they want to garden this summer.
“Right now we don’t have a sizeable wait list, but that can change fast,” Peterson said.
Along with a large variety of seed packets, C&S Supply sells digging and raking hardware. At this time, the store’s shelves are carrying a small selection of hand-held gardening tools such as trowels. The business is still more focused on selling shovels designed for moving snow, not dirt.
Equipment manager Corey Kapaun said C&S’ seed package inventory has not been affected by supply-chain problems. However, shortages may occur if there’s a customer rush for certain spring favorites such as radishes or snap peas
“We just can’t guarantee we’ll have a certain type in. We will continue to reorder seed through May,” Kapaun said.
He had bad news for his customers who want to reseed their lawns this spring. This year bags of Kentucky bluegrass and red fescue cost more than they did in 2021.
“Grass seed will be pricey this year. There was not a good crop last year.”
Bryce Beckman is in sales at Ramey Turf Product’s Mankato office, the wholesale provider of grass seed to businesses, including Drummers and C&S.
Extended drought hit hard in areas of Oregon and Canada where grass is grown for seed, he said.
“The extreme heat there killed the crop.”
