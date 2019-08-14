NEW ULM – Highway 14 and 15 motorists in the New Ulm area will get some relief starting 5 p.m. Monday when the new interchange opens to all directions, except the west leg into the city that requires crossing the Minnesota River bridge that is still under construction.
The interchange was completed ahead of schedule and will provide improved safety as well as mobility for area travelers, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation news release.
Highway 14 and 15 travelers heading west into New Ulm will be detoured to the 20th Street Bridge.
Construction on the Minnesota River Bridge has resumed after lengthy delays in 2018 and 2019.
MnDOT and contractors are working to complete the remaining work including the completion of the river bridge, completion of roadway surfaces leading up to the bridge and final turf establishment and cleanup. The original completion of the project was intended to be June 2020.
The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Construction began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019.
More information can be found at mndot.gov/newulm.
