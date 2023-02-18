County and city plans for a year-round shelter in Mankato are gaining steam, with the partners next looking to identify a developer and location for it.
Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato’s project would have 20 beds in a congregate setting to go with 30 private units, as well about 30 supportive housing units all within the same site.
It would be a substantial expansion of Mankato’s homelessness resources compared to current seasonal options.
During an update on the plans at Mankato’s Economic Development Authority meeting Monday, Nancy Bokelmann said the sides see it as a “very feasible project.”
“We have day and night shelters now, and people are moving between places, and we want to try find a system that’s going to serve them better than what we’re serving them right now,” said Bokelmann, the city’s associate director of housing and economic development.
Compared to the 80 or so units proposed in the project, the Connections Shelter nonprofit’s current capacity is 40 beds. The emergency shelter located within First Presbyterian Church consistently has a waiting list, and its directors have been in discussions with the county and city during the planning process.
“This would give them that opportunity to build and maybe expand on what they’re doing so they have room to grow,” Bokelmann said at Monday’s meeting.
The new shelter’s congregate areas would be for shorter stays, functioning as a safe and warm place for guests while they figure out their next move. Private units could accommodate longer stays in the 30- to 90-day ranges, while supportive housing units serve as a transitional step between staying in the shelter and moving into housing.
Services would mainly target singles due to increased needs among that population, although there would be units and services tailored to families. Plans call for the fully staffed shelter to incorporate mental health and other support services into operations.
Planning started after Blue Earth County identified funding for a homelessness and housing project through the American Rescue Plan. The county, city and local agencies conducted listening sessions, including with people who’ve experienced homelessness, in recent months to identify needs.
Along with federal and local funding, money for shelter capital projects may become available through the Minnesota Legislature this session.
There seems to be a sense of urgency right now to address homelessness and housing issues, said Erica Koser, co-director of Connections Shelter.
“Right now it sort of feels like everything is coming together to move this along very quickly,” she said. “I’d like to move into a building tomorrow, but I think we’re doing it in a way that’s sustainable.”
Koser began full time at the shelter after working as a pastor at Centenary United Methodist, which has long hosted Holy Grounds’ free community breakfast. Holy Grounds serves all comers, including people in homelessness or who’ve been homeless in the past.
On Friday, Rob Brown packed up breakfasts before heading out in the cold to bring them to friends in need. He isn’t homeless now but lived outside in Denver about 20 years ago.
In Mankato, he said, the needs are bigger than the existing shelter space.
“It’s not enough to keep up with demand,” he said. “They do need a place; there are so many empty places in town.”
Along with Connections Shelter’s overnight shelter, The Salvation Army provides a day shelter. Partners for Housing and the Committee Against Domestic Abuse are among the additional nonprofits operating shelters in one form or another in the south-central region.
Bokelmann noted a renovated vacant building could be an option for the shelter site. The city has different lots in the downtown area for potential use, she said, and the county has space outside the downtown area.
To go along with site identification, a request for proposals would go out to find developers interested in renovation or building of the shelter.
As the sides continue to work on the plan, Connections Shelter will close for the season this spring. The nonprofit announced a new awareness event coming on March 31 to raise funds for operations.
The “Kato Sleep Out” tasks teams of up to seven people to raise money for the nonprofit. One team member will be given a tarp and hand warmers while they stay outside Connections’ drop-in office at 800 S. Front St. until the team reaches a $3,500 goal.
If they reach the goal, they go home at midnight. If not, they stay until 5 a.m., getting a small taste of what people without housing experience.
The business or team that raises the most will earn a trophy.
As participants learn about Connections and homelessness in Mankato, Koser said, they’ll in turn learn more about the proposed shelter project.
“We’re so invested in being able to educate and help people to become advocates,” she said.
