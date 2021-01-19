The Free Press
MANKATO — A hospice care provider announced it’ll open a new agency in Mankato.
Heartland Hospice recently moved into 1600 Madison Ave., Suite 105. The agency is part of the ProMedica health care organization, which has a network of hospitals and skilled nursing facilities mostly in Ohio and Michigan along with services in dozens of other states.
Serving the Mankato area will be an honor, stated Darlene Feltes in a release.
“The opening of the Mankato agency allows us to further expand our patient outreach in Minnesota,” she said. “We are honored for the opportunity to provide support and comforting and compassionate care to families in the South Central Minnesota communities.”
Hospice care supports patients with advanced illnesses as well as their families. Caregivers in hospice work with patients and families on pain management, goal setting and other individualized care plans.
Heartland Hospice plans to care for patients in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca and Faribault counties. It previously opened hospice services in Rochester, Brainerd, St. Cloud and Roseville.
“We promise to care for the mind, body and spirit in a way that is comforting and compassionate,” the agency stated in the release. “We promise to be the difference in our customers’ day, working to make every connection a personal one and creating memorable moments that define their experience.”
For more information, visit www.promedicaseniorcare.org.
