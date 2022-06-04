HENDERSON — When artist Moises Suriel was in college, he would paint to Prince’s music. He would put the album "1999" on repeat while he worked and, when "Purple Rain" came out during his freshman year, he got even more inspired by the musician.
“So then I started doing Prince art,” Suriel said. “I’ve been doing Prince art since then.”
From creating art prints of the late legend, designing a sculpture of him now inside the Prince Legacy Henderson Project store — a nonprofit started in 2018 by former cameraman of Prince and Henderson resident Joel King — to painting an outdoor mural on the main drag of Henderson in front of Prince’s family members, Suriel has done it all.
He’s not stopping anytime soon, either.
For Princefest 2022 — an annual celebration held in Henderson as a tribute to the musician — Suriel painted a mural of Prince for the inside of the store and placed it behind the motorcycle resembling Prince’s "Purple Rain" Hondamatic donated anonymously by a fan.
“Joel wanted an indoor mural,” the New York artist said. “Since this is where they shot scenes of "Purple Rain," I used that to get inspired.”
The mural was unveiled Saturday during the celebration and took about a week and a half to complete. Suriel said he loves how it turned out.
Prince’s cousin — who goes by Sammy G. — agrees.
“I like the mural,” he said. “I saw the one downtown (Minneapolis), and I think this one should have been put downtown instead. I’m not knocking the one downtown, but this would’ve been better.”
Suriel’s mural reminds Sammy G. of where it all started for Prince.
“I used to come through here (Henderson) all the time from Mankato,” he said. “Me and my friends, we used to come on motorcycles. I taught Skip ... that’s what I called Prince . . . that was his nickname. I taught him how to ride. So the mural, the outfit and everything in front of that motorcycle, that’s where it all started. Everything else came later.”
The fame and adoring fans may have come later, but they keep on coming.
“We came from Georgia,” first-time Princefest attendee Kia Edwards said about her and her two friends.
The trio was headed to the Prince celebration at Paisley Park in Chanhassen but decided to stop at another celebration along the way, all for their love of Prince.
Edwards wasn’t disappointed when she saw Suriel’s new mural either.
“I love it,” she said. “I just love it.”
