One of the oldest Kenworth dealers in the world has opened its sixth dealership in the state along Highway 14 in Mankato.
“I’ve always known over the last nine years I’ve owned the company that Mankato is a great market where we could have an impact,” said Kari J. Rihm, president and CEO of Rihm Family Companies and Rihm Kenworth.
With one of the best known and selling semi tractor trucks in the country, Kenworth joins a number of other truck dealers and repair businesses that have opened in Mankato and North Mankato in the past decade.
“Mankato is no longer a small college town, which I think was its reputation for years,” Rihm said. “But since 2000 it’s really taken off and grown. And in the area there’s some amazing manufacturing — Cambria and a lot of agriculture manufacturing. It’s become a really strong regional center like St. Cloud and Rochester and Duluth-Superior.”
The dealership sells new Kenworth trucks as well as used trucks of any brand, does service work on any brand semi and sells new and used parts, according to Kristin Oftedahl, marketing communications manager for Rihm.
“We stock $9 million in parts, so they’re always available pretty quickly from one of our sites.”
A large warehouse in the new building, located off of Third Avenue, west of the Shell truck stop, is still being filled with truck parts.
A multi-bay service center sports an array of computer diagnostic systems. The dispensing handles for a variety of fluids used in semis are blue tooth-enabled, allowing mechanics to type in the make and model of truck with a computer measuring out and recording the volume of fluids used.
Oftedahl said their customers include owner operators who bring in their trucks and a variety of businesses with fleets of trucks.
Randy Westman oversaw construction of the facility and is leasing the building to the dealership. Kenworth originally hoped to be in the new building in August but the project was delayed by the wet summer.
Rihm, headquartered in South St. Paul, is the exclusive seller of new Kenworth trucks in Minnesota.
“We’ve been a dealer for Kenworth since 1949,” Rihm said. “When we started we had all of Minnesota and Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. So we have a long history in the region and people know our name. Over the last several years we’ve really put the pedal down on expanding our network and it really made sense to move into Mankato,” Rihm said.
She assumed leadership of the company when her husband John died of brain cancer in 2010. His son, J.B. Rihm, joined the company in 2011, representing the fourth generation of Rihm’s at the dealership.
They also own a truck parts subsidiary and a truck leasing business.
Kenworth, based near Seattle is one of three major truck brands under parent company PACCAR, which also manufactures Peterbilt and Leyland Trucks, based in the United Kingdom.
