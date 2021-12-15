LAKE CRYSTAL — A new local child care center is one of 14 across the state to receive state grant money to bolster its services.
Little Lakers Child Care Center will receive $150,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, a press release states. The 14 grants total about $2.4 million.
“Access to quality child care is a crisis in Minnesota that is holding our workforce back,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
Priority was given to communities that have a documented shortage of child care providers. Little Lakers became the first daycare in Lake Crystal upon opening in October.
The center can serve up to 84 children, but in its first year only 24 were enrolled.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.