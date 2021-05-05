One bill cuts down on paperwork for mental health professionals. Another gives tax rebates toward the St. Peter Fire Department's plans for a new fire station. And another helps active-duty military and veterans find jobs.
The freshmen lawmakers from Mankato and St. Peter, Reps. Luke Frederick and Susan Akland, may not have major roles in the budget talks between DFL and GOP lawmakers, but they do have several bills included in the ongoing negotiations.
"Overall I'm very thankful that I'm having this opportunity," said Akland, a Republican. "This has been not only a learning opportunity but a challenging time of my life, probably one of the more challenging times of my life."
As a member of a minority caucus in the House, Akland hasn't has as much of a role in introducing or spearheading legislation. Yet she was the chief author of nine bills this session.
She sponsored legislation for a local option sales tax in St. Peter to build a new fire station, as well as a bill that would exempt construction materials for that project. Those measures are included in the tax omnibus bills being discussed this week.
In addition, she sponsored a bill that would have granted $50 million over the next two years toward broadband projects in Minnesota.
Lawmakers are looking at larger amounts of broadband funding, however. The House supports putting $120 million in state funding over the next two years toward broadband, while the Senate favors allocating at least $40 million in state funding and up to $80 million in federal funding toward broadband projects in 2022 and 2023.
Frederick, the Mankato Democrat, has had more success in getting his bills included in omnibus legislation. As the vice chair of a House subcommittee on mental health, several of Frederick's mental health proposals are included in House and Senate health and human services legislation.
Frederick authored a bill with the Department of Human Services to cut down paperwork for substance use counselors and other professionals, as well as a bill tweaking rules surrounding treatment coordination services. He's particularly proud of a bill that eases requirements for substance use professionals to start up services but still maintain working relationships with county public health officials.
"When roughly 15% of Minnesotans who need substance abuse disorder treatment aren't able to get that treatment, we know there's shortage of professionals there," Frederick said.
He also sponsored a bill to fund the Helmets to Hard Hats initiative, which supports military personnel and veterans in seeking career training and apprenticeship programs in construction trades.
The Mankato Democrat spearheaded a bill to provide funding through the Legacy Amendment for county fairs across the state, which lawmakers are negotiating. Frederick and Akland worked together on local bills concerning infrastructure projects such as North Mankato's request to build an indoor fieldhouse at Caswell Park and Minnesota State University's request for funding for the first phase of a planned reconstruction of Armstrong Hall.
Those bills aren't included in the House's public works proposal and it's doubtful the GOP-controlled Senate will support community-specific infrastructure projects this year.
Not every bill Frederick and Akland worked on made it into this week's conference committee negotiations, however. Akland sponsored a bill to expand the state's higher education Z-degree programs, or programs with courses that don't have extra costs for coursework such as textbooks. House Democrats sponsored a similar bill; their version is moving forward in budget negotiations.
Akland said she was glad to see the issue get traction but was disappointed her bill wasn't discussed.
Frederick is cosponsoring several major priorities for House Democrats and said he's in full support of several public safety bills that would change law enforcement practices in Minnesota. He said he's particularly ardent about a bill that would ban police officers from associating with any group with white supremacist ties.
"We don't want law enforcement officers who are Nazis," he said. "We need reform."
Frederick is part of the transportation conference committee ironing out differences between House and Senate transportation budget proposals, while Akland as a first-term minority caucus member of the House wasn't named to a conference committee this year.
Both Akland and Frederick say learning how to be a lawmaker in a particularly odd legislative year was challenging, but ultimately rewarding. Akland said she learned far more about state budgeting than she had previously known, while Frederick said learning the Legislature's myriad rules over the legislative process was an interesting experience.
"It's all been kind of new steps along the way, but my hope is I'm representing the district well and doing the best I can to collaborate with everyone who is a part of these groups," Frederick said.
And both legislative newbies agreed more people should get involved in public office.
"I would hope that everybody at some point would be interested in serving in some degree whether it's local, state or national," Akland said. "I think it gives us a lot more understanding in the process, in each other and really what (elected officials) sacrifice in order to serve."
