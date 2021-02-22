MANKATO — Two years after a home invasion and beating led to the death of a rural Mankato woman, investigators think they know what happened. But they need help proving it.
On the second anniversary of the assault that killed Evelyn Adams, 76, investigators are renewing their plea for someone to come forward with information.
A neighbor called police after seeing one or possibly two intruders at Adams' house on Union Street in South Bend Township on Feb. 23, 2019. Adams called 911 after she woke up covered in blood. She did not know who assaulted her.
A blizzard delayed first responders. Adams was taken to the Mankato hospital and died on Feb. 28.
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Barta told The Free Press Monday investigators continue to follow leads and have a strong theory about what happened in Adams' home that night. But they need “someone with a conscience” to come forward with confirmation.
A reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4863 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.mn.org or 800-222-8477.
“Evelyn was cherished by her family and friends and those that knew her still need answers,” Barta wrote in a plea to the public. “The Sheriff’s Office is close to knowing exactly what occurred that night but needs your help.”
