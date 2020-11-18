MADISON LAKE — The Sons of the American Legion in Madison Lake wants to help two young workers get the tools of their trade.
But no one is applying for the unconventional financial gifts.
While the Legion and Auxiliary annually give out college scholarships, the members of the Sons group decided a few months ago they wanted to also help young people who choose a different future.
The group is giving away $500 gift cards to two people to purchase tools and other equipment needed to begin a trades career.
With manufacturing and other trades in high demand, Sons of the American Legion Squadron Cmdr. Terry Weston said they wanted to do something to promote those career options.
The idea has been well-received, Weston said, but inexplicably no one has applied for the grants.
“We have had nothing but great feedback as we promoted the program on social media. Literally nothing but positive feedback,” Weston said.
The grant organizers intentionally left the applicant criteria vague hoping not to exclude any workforce-bound young person in need. But perhaps that open-endedness has deterred prospective applicants, Weston said.
Any young person from Madison Lake, Eagle Lake, Janesville or other surrounding small towns who needs equipment for a new profession that can be purchased from C&S Supply can apply.
There are no educational or other background requirements. A family history of military service is not required but will earn some bonus points, Weston said.
Applicants must submit an essay about themselves, their career plans and what inspired them to chose that path.
Essays can be submitted through Jan. 1 to madlakesal@gmail.com.
The Sons of the American Legion is made up of men who have a parent or grandparent who served in the military. They support their Legion post as well as their communities through volunteerism as well as financial gifts generated through membership dues and fundraising events.
