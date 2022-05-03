MANKATO — Organizers have announced the inaugural Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival is slated Sept. 17 in Mankato.
The one-day festival is planned on 5 acres of land just west of Minnesota State University's Blakeslee Stadium that is used as sports practice fields.
Country Music Awards' New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen, is the headline performer. Festival musicians will include Priscilla Block, Jason Nix, and the local band IV Play.
A variety of activities are planned on the grounds, including a cornhole tournament. Vendors will sell concessions at the festival.
Proceeds from the festival will be donated to high school and college athletic programs, as well as volunteer organizations.
Rotary clubs are the festival's feature service organization, and area club members will volunteer at the event.
The festival is a collaborative effort, highlighted by Kwik Trip’s title sponsorship, with support from community businesses including Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic, Tailwind Group, Taylor Corp, Drummer Companies, BLK Electric, Community Bank, Pioneer Bank and Scheels.
General admission tickets cost $45 and VIP tickets cost $100.
A limited number of discounted general admission tickets will be available through participating high schools. A portion of those ticket sales will go directly to the participating high schools.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. May 20.
To buy tickets, or for more information on the festival, visit: www.bendoftheriverfestival.com.
