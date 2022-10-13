The new garbage pickup schedule begins Nov. 1 in Mankato, when five days of service will be consolidated into four. Recycling is every other week. Neighborhoods with striped colors are on the Section B schedule, meaning they will have recycling pickup the week of Nov. 1 and every other week after that. Solid colors show Section A recycling areas where recycling will be picked up the week of Nov. 7 and every other week afterward.