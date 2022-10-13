MANKATO — Starting Nov. 1, West Central Sanitation is eliminating its Monday garbage and recycling service in Mankato, consolidating pickup over four days rather than five.
But it won't just be the 20% of Mankatoans currently receiving service on Mondays who will be adjusting their schedules. Roughly half of residents will be rolling out their carts on a different day beginning next month.
Under the longstanding schedule, Monday was the day people living north of Madison Avenue had to make sure their carts were on the curb. To reduce operating costs and avoid rate increases related to inflation and labor shortages, West Central received City Council approval last summer to drop Monday service this fall.
The western half of those north-side folks will soon be switching to Tuesday service, with the western half moving to Friday.
West Mankato, traditionally the "Friday garbage" section of town, is moving to Thursday.
Although a majority of residents who currently have service on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see unchanged schedules, more than a few will still be moved to a different day.
People should keep an eye on the mail, said City Manager Susan Arntz.
"Everyone affected will get a notice that tells them what their new day is," Arntz said. "And then in addition to that, we have a couple of postcard reminders that will be sent (in subsequent weeks)."
A map showing the upcoming service schedule is also included in the online version of this story.
Because West Central crews will be doing five days of work in four, they will be starting earlier each morning — as soon as 4 a.m. So the city is encouraging people to put their garbage and recycling carts out the night before rather than the morning of their service, just to make sure the carts are on the curb when trucks arrive.
News on the fall municipal leaf-vacuum service is less complex. It will be the same as always.
The traditional way of helping residents remember which day to rake their leaves to the edge of the street for collection was based on the garbage schedule. Leaf-vac service was on the day following garbage service. (Monday for people who had Friday garbage service.)
Even as the garbage schedule changes, the leaf schedule won't because Mankato Public Works crews are already scrambling to keep up with leaf volumes.
"We have to do five days a week," Arntz said.
The leaf service is set to begin the week of Oct. 24, a date Arntz concedes might generate complaints from people with early-shedding trees who see vacuums already rolling in other cities.
"We start later than others because we have to get the leaves off the trees," Arntz said, adding that the goal is to schedule the mobile vacuums to hit the streets once half the leaves are on the ground.
