MANKATO — Owners of new homes on Mankato’s fast-growing eastern and southern sides will have to give streams and ponds a little more elbow room in 2023 and beyond.
A new shoreland ordinance that takes effect Jan. 1 will increase setbacks from certain state-protected bodies of water, meaning homes and manicured lawns will need to be behind a natural buffer area adjacent to wetlands, lakes and certain creeks and rivers.
“We’ll have to establish the normal high-water mark (of the body of water). And from there, there’s a 150-foot setback,” said Mark Konz, the associate planning director for the city, at a public hearing last week. “And then from that 150-foot setback, you would also have the property line and the property setback. So the distance should be substantially larger than what we’ve seen.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources informed the city it needed a shoreland ordinance after the agency noted housing developments being proposed near Wita Lake just east of the Mankato Regional Airport and adjacent to another body of water between Mankato and Eagle Lake.
“Some of the property is adjacent to the lake that will be known as Unnamed Basin 07007100,” said City Manager Susan Arntz, laughing at the less-than-evocative name of the marsh just south of Madison Avenue/Old Highway 14. “I don’t know, I could see T-shirts.”
Unnamed Basin 07007100 — while it might not be attractive to swimmers, anglers or water skiers — has ecological value.
“They are these protected basins that are important,” Arntz said. “And as we continue to grow in that direction — east — we now touch them.”
The ordinance does not affect existing homes or other already-developed properties or those approved by the city prior to Dec. 31. But it will govern new development not only along the eastern lakes but also along Wilson Creek on Mankato’s southeast side and along the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers.
Although there is little remaining undeveloped land along the major rivers in the city, a large housing project involving potentially hundreds of apartment units and townhouses is being planned on the former quarry land on the east bank of the Minnesota River just south of Highway 14. The project can still happen, although the total number of units might be restricted — something residents of the adjacent Germania Park neighborhood favor anyway.
“It might be limiting the density of the development in those areas,” Konz said, “which is actually somewhat complementary to what we heard from the neighborhood that we should be doing.”
The ordinance won’t impact the redevelopment of the former Dutler’s Bowl site just east of Hiniker Pond into large apartment buildings because the pond isn’t a DNR-protected water, he said. That’s also true of stormwater retention ponds around the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.