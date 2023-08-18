MANKATO — It’s official: The municipal nature park near Mount Kato is now named Mni Wašté Park.
Pronounced “mini wash-TAY,” the Dakota words mean “good water.”
The spot along Blue Earth County Road 1 (Old Highway 66) was previously called Community Public Open Space by the city of Mankato and was often referred to by the public as the Sanger Pit, stemming from its previous life as a sand and gravel operation.
The name was generated by a group that included Indigenous community members and was one of a pair of options presented to the public for comment. As a nature park, Mni Wašté has limited amenities but is open for walking and fishing and connects to a regional trail system.
