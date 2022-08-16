MANKATO — Mankato Area Public School’s new early learning center is now known as the Mankato Area Public Schools Center for Learning, after the school board approved the name Tuesday night at a board meeting.
The district received over 200 suggestions for the new name after an invitation went out to the community in May; a group of 13 stakeholders and school employees met recently to narrow that number down to one.
Community education director Audra Nissen Boyer said within that process, there were some themes that rose to the top.
“Very clearly our community saw that this is a facility that’s going to meet several needs of the community,” she said.
The name of the building also sets a precedent from other typical naming protocols the district follows for its buildings.
The districts’ elementary schools are named after people, its middle schools after elements of geography and its high schools after direction.
Superintendent Paul Peterson said the new name fits its purpose.
“Making sure that from its name it’s identifiable as a learning environment, so learning made a lot of sense, but also ‘Center for Learning’ provides a degree of flexibility,” he said.
MAPS bought the building, which is located at 15 Map Drive and was formally a vacant MRCI building, this spring.
The district is in phase one of construction, which includes a four-classroom pod that will serve about 60 to 70 young students and the administration pod.
The building will be open for students this fall.
