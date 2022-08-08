MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools will name its new early learning center at its next school board meeting.
The district received over 200 suggestions for the new name; a group of parents and school employees met last Wednesday to narrow that number down to one.
MAPS bought the building, which is located at 15 Map Drive and was formally a vacant MRCI building, this spring.
The district is in phase one of construction, which includes a four-classroom pod that will serve about 60 to 70 young students and the administration pod.
The building will be open for students this fall.
