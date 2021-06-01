NEW ULM — A longtime community booster and supporter will be the next mayor of New Ulm.
Terry Sveine was appointed mayor by a unanimous vote of the New Ulm City Council Tuesday.
Sveine will be sworn in on June 15 and will fill the seat through the end of 2022.
Sveine is replacing Robert Beussman, who resigned in April at the request of council members due to health issues.
The council interviewed seven candidates for the appointment. Multiple council members said Sveine's long ties to the community was the deciding factor.
Sveine is a New Ulm native, former director of the New Ulm Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been a member of multiple city commissions and local nonprofit boards and often gives presentations about New Ulm history.
