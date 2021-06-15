NEW ULM — Terry Sveine was set to become the new mayor of New Ulm after being sworn in at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.
The council conducted seven interviews for the mayor vacancy before selecting Sveine to fill out the unexpired term of Robert Beussman, which runs until the end of 2022.
Beussman resigned in mid-April, after all City Council members signed a letter asking him to resign because they believed his ability to perform his duties were significantly compromised.
In his resignation letter, Beussman cited health reasons among his decision to resign.
