MANKATO — Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows middle schools students’ report cards no longer have A’s, B’s or C’s. Instead students and parents are seeing M’s, P’s and D’s.
The middle schools are this year implementing a new grading system known as standards based grading. The district’s elementary schools already are using this model.
Instead of traditional letter grades, students are receiving a new form of assessment that measures how well they are mastering state standards in each subject area. Instead of a letter grade, students and their parents receive one of four ratings in each standards area:
• “M” for “meets” the standard.
• “P” for “partially meets.” The student meets many but not all components of the standard.
• “D” for “developing.” The student has not met several components of the standard.
• “IE” for “insufficient evidence.” The student has not attempted key assessments.
The new grading system is being used both in replacement of term grades and for each assignment and test. For term grades students and their parents will receive a rubric that provides more detail about how each student is progressing toward each standard target, school leaders say.
“It’s about providing more clarity, more transparency and more specifics around students’ process,” Travis Olson, the district’s director of teaching and learning, said during a virtual parent meeting last week.
Traditional grades can be subjective and the new grading system will be better aligned with state standards, the middle school principals said.
“We really want to clearly communicate what students are learning and the areas in which we want to see improvement,” said Prairie Winds Principal Monde Schwartz.
“We’re looking at it from the lens of mastery — not a percentage, not a grade,” said Dakota Meadows Principal Carmen Strahan.
Middle school parents who participated in the virtual information meeting had some concerns, including how will they know if their child is exceeding goals and how will their children be motivated to do their best work instead of just the minimum needed to achieve an “M.”
Schwartz said teachers will be providing supplemental feedback to students and their parents and will be looking for new ways to motivate students.
“We really want the conversations to be focused on the learning and the skill versus ‘What do I need to do to get an A?’” Schwartz said. “We know that for some students (traditional) grades can be highly motivating. However, in the long run, we feel that’s almost damaging to students because it takes the focus off of the content.”
Schwartz also acknowledged that teachers have had a mixed reception to the new system. It’s a significant transition, she said, especially for longtime teachers.
“Some teachers love it and some are, on top of everything else, struggling to get through it in a way that’s meaningful,” she said. “But I think by and large our teachers understand why it’s best for kids.”
