MANKATO — Minnesota health officials reported a near-record increase of 2,268 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday, along with 14 more deaths as the test positivity rate continues to tick upward.
The case increase in Saturday’s report trailed only the 2,297-case rise on Oct. 16, and marked the 17th consecutive day with at least 1,000 new cases in Minnesota.
The number of active cases and the average daily number of new hospitalizations also hit record highs on Saturday. The average daily death toll over the past week climbed above 15, and nine of the 14 deaths reported Saturday were residents of long-term care facilities.
One of the deaths was in south-central Minnesota — a Martin County resident who was 65-69 years old. Deaths came from across the state and included one person in his or her early 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, five in their 80s and three in their 90s.
As the state hit its second-highest number of new cases since the pandemic arrived, there were 15 new cases in Blue Earth County, eight in Le Sueur County, seven in Faribault County, six in Sibley County and five apiece in Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties. Brown had four and Watonwan 2.
The rise in cases comes as the state is continuing to ramp up testing but also as the percentage of infected Minnesotans grows. The average test positivity rate over the past week is about 6.8 percent, up from about 4.6 percent in early October.
Saturday’s numbers come at the end of a week in which Minnesota saw grim COVID-19 data, with deaths, hospitalizations and new cases all rising significantly — a situation the state’s health commissioner describes as sad, but not surprising.
State officials expected that late summer and early fall gatherings, sporting events and informal meetups among Minnesotans would deliver a surge of cases in October.
While Minnesota is facing a continuing surge in cases, it's surrounded by states doing even worse. Minnesota is at 27 new cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 102 for North Dakota, 87 for South Dakota, 60 for Wisconsin and 35 for Iowa, according to statistics compiled by National Public Radio.
The Great Plains and some Rocky Mountains states are now the hottest of hot spots nationwide. Along with the nation-leading numbers in the Dakotas, Montana is at 66 new cases per 100,000 residents. Idaho, Utah, Nebraska and Wyoming all have 40 or more new cases per 100,000.
New York, three New England states, Hawaii, Washington and Oregon, by contrast, are all under 10.
