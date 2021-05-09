MANKATO — Edward Inch, the incoming president of Minnesota State University, has reached an employment agreement that will pay him $340,000 a year.
Inch’s salary is substantially higher than that of his predecessor despite MSU President Richard Davenport’s long tenure in the job.
After 19 years as the chief executive of MSU, Davenport was one of the highest-salaried state employees in Minnesota — outside of the University of Minnesota — earning $328,132 in his final year leading up to his June 30 retirement.
Inch, the provost at California State University-East Bay, was chosen last month as Davenport’s successor at MSU, the second-largest public university in Minnesota behind the U of M.
“President Inch is receiving a higher salary than President Davenport because Chancellor (Devinder) Malhotra froze pay for all administrators for FY2020,” said Doug Anderson, communications director for Minnesota State, the system of 37 state colleges and universities.
While Inch’s initial salary will be higher than Davenport’s, it will remain below many of his peers around the country.
The Associated Press last year summarized a salary survey conducted by the Chronicle of Higher Education covering chief executive pay in 2017 and 2018 at private and public universities, respectively. At private colleges, 64 presidents made more than $1 million and 11 topped $2 million.
The average presidential compensation at more than 500 public universities surveyed was $484,000, and 17 topped $1 million, AP reported.
By Minnesota standards, Inch will be well compensated, based on a look at public salaries by the St. Cloud Times in 2018. The highest pay in the state among public employees went to coaches and administrators at the University of Minnesota, led by football coach P.J. Fleck, who now makes $4.7 million annually.
But Davenport’s salary was the second highest among employees of the MinnState system of state universities and colleges, trailing only the chancellor of the system, the Times reported.
Among all non-U of M state employees, Davenport was fourth, receiving slightly less compensation than the executive director of the state board of investment and the forensic psychiatrist/medical director at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter.
Inch, however, is moving from a higher education system that is more generous with its top executives. As long ago as 2017, 598 employees on the 10 campuses of the University of California system earned at least $500,000, according to the San Francisco Business Times.
Inch’s total compensation, like that of Davenport and others working under MinnState’s executive compensation plan, will be significantly higher than his base salary. The three-year contract includes an annual housing allowance of $24,000 and $10,000 a year for transportation and communications costs. That brings his total cash compensation to $374,000. He also will receive $3,000 a year to apply toward membership fees of professional or community organizations.
While the contract covers three years, Inch can be fired by the MinnState Board of Trustees “at any time, without cause.” If that happens, Inch would receive severance pay equal to four months of salary — $113,333.
The severance pay would not be paid if he were to be fired because of “deliberate or serious violation of the duties and responsibilities” of the job; “intentional or serious violation” of laws, regulations or MinnState policies; or conduct “that constitutes moral turpitude or that would tend to bring public disrepute, contempt, or ridicule to Minnesota State.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.