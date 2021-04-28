MANKATO — Minnesota State University students, some perched high atop ladders, took turns Wednesday painting messages on a giant canvas hanging in the student union.
The canvas is a mural created by local Indigenous artist Justin Ek that celebrates and lifts the diverse voices of the MSU community.
While Ek painted symbols highlighting his Mayan and Latin American roots, he created spaces for students to share their own stories as they worked in Ostrander Auditorium.
Zahara Osman wrote a quote by Confucius that inspires her: “It doesn’t matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.”
“I feel like art is a cool way to express yourself,” Osman said.
Other students wrote messages such as “Black LGBTQA+ Lives Matter” and “Trans rights are human rights.”
The university commissioned the mural to show students from underrepresented backgrounds that they matter and give them a platform to share their stories. The piece, “VOICES: a Maverick Inclusion Painting,” will hang permanently in Centennial Student Union.
Ek, co-owner of Bellissimo Paint and Coating in Mankato, has painted other murals with help from the community. He created a mural of mandalas on the side of Bellissimo’s on Riverfront Drive. More than 200 people helped paint the colorful piece on the Old Town alley wall in 2018.
The mural at MSU is his first in which the community has been able to add their own voices and incorporate messages meaningful to them.
The mural has been in the works since last fall. Maria Rios, a member of MSU's student events team, organized the project by reaching out to students and groups on campus to get feedback on what people wanted the piece to be. She attended meetings and sent out questionnaires for students.
“For me it’s valuable to use my platform to lift up voices that aren’t always highlighted,” Rios said. “It’s a mural by the people for the people.”
She said students wanted different things from the painting. Ek used the students' feedback to help design the piece. He didn’t want to misrepresent anybody, so in the end he decided to let everyone add their own messages.
“It gives people space to express themselves,” he said.
As the mural hung in the auditorium on Wednesday, Ek was inspired to paint the back of the canvas too. He created the cityscape and designs using MSU colors — purple and yellow — to be inclusive and encompass the entire MSU student body.
“I wanted to remind people that they are all students here,” he said. “Purple and yellow represent everybody.”
