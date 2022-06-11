Rochester Community
and Technical College
Area residents graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the conclusion of fall semester.
The local graduates are:
Le Center — Dena Blaschko, AS, nursing.
Mapleton — Kendall Valliant, AS, nursing.
Waseca — Shayla Swedin, AAS, health information technology.
Palmer College
of Chiropractic
Maxamillion Mettler, of North Mankato, was named to the fall dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
U of M
Twin Cities
The following students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
To qualify for the honor, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining at least a 3.66 grade-point average.
Blue Earth — Jack Nimz, Alyssa Ripley, Tate Thielfoldt.
Cleveland — Garrison Rushing, William Wencl.
Good Thunder — Bryan Garlow.
Janesville — Sadie Staloch.
Kasota — Whitny Fowlds.
Le Sueur — Mattilyn Brown, Taylor Hartmann.
Madelia — Allyson Missling.
Madison Lake — Chase Fingerson.
Mankato — Ryan Abbas, Briann Banwart, Tom Bibbee, Haley Birkholz, Jerrid Buhs, Jamie Carpenter, CaleyAnn Clobes, Jennifer Dauer, Peyton Duncan, Truly Evans, Trey Feuerhelm, Katelyn Flatgard, William Gronewald, Cameron Grund, Noah Haefner, Mckenna Hebeisen, Grant Hermer, Jackson Keller, Mariah Kreykes, Julie Lin, Jared Miller, Madison Plemens-Schunk, Mykayla Rasmussen, Noah Roe, Sophomore, Matthew Salzle, Marissa Starkey, Callie Stevermer, Brandon Swenson, Hannah Weng, Madelyn Wolf.
Montgomery — Elise Pahl.
New Ulm — Isaac Blumhoefer, Max Gieseke, Samantha Guldan, Jacob Hanson, Heidi Hoffman, Emma Maudal, Luke Peterson, Rebecca Schwarz, Connor Slette, Elise Webb.
Nicollet — Anna Holmin.
North Mankato — Alexander Backman, Mattea Burmeister, Samuel Cesafsky, Grace Dehen, Maya Lach, Garret Laskey, Tory Lindblom, Alanna Pohlman, Jordan Schmitt.
Pemberton — Matthew Strobel.
St. James — Tyler Chapin, Parker Jones, Callie Radenbaugh.
St. Peter — Lane Alfstad, Bennett Combs, Garrett Davidson, Rahma Jamac, Rebecca Johnson, Michael Moline, Madison More, Marlen Ramirez, Seth Reicks, Nicholas Seitzer, Evan Skinner, Maggie Wang, Sophia Weelborg.
Springfield — Kaylie Windschitl.
Waseca — Chloe Armendariz, Ian Knoll, Peyton Larson, Ella Pehrson, Blake Wendland, Abe Zafft.
Wells — Danica Via Holmseth, Logan Stenzel.
Winnebago — Madison Oelke.
UW-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.
Janesville — Abby Nicolai, bachelor of science, general studies major, honors.
Mankato — Abby Conn, bachelor of arts, sociology.
St. Peter — Adam McCabe, bachelor of science, accountancy major.
Wichita State University
Blake R. Fosburgh, of New Ulm, was among Wichita State University students named to the dean's fall honor roll.
To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
