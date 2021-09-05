Ecumen Pathstone
A recent Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant is providing residents and staff at Ecumen Pathstone Living easier access to drinking water. Grant funds, not to exceed $685, will be used to provide bottle filling water fountains that will encourage consumption of water.
Blue Earth County SHIP works with local communities, schools and businesses to implement research-based strategies that create lasting change helping people in Blue Earth County prevent chronic diseases and live longer, healthier lives.
SHIP grants are reimbursed to the recipient for expenses incurred and require the recipient to contribute resources of at least 10% of the total project amount.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.
Cleveland — Jenna Zimmerman, bachelor of science, biology, highest honors
Eagle Lake — Kylan Geiger, BS, finance.
Madison Lake — Aneka Tweeten, BS, early childhood, highest honors.
Mankato — Kenady Benning, BS, biology; Autumn Boik, BS, public health and community health education, honors; Jordan Burns, bachelor of arts, communication studies; Gabby Hill-Sanow, BS, honors; Abby Leasman, BS, psychology, honors; Gabrielle Vetter, BS, psychology, honors.
North Mankato — Mallory Blaschko, BS, early childhood; Cole Hunstad, BS, finance/accountancy, honors; Madalyn Ottmar, BS, nuclear medicine technology; Cullen Schull, BS, biochemistry/biology, highest honors.
St. Peter — Lily Werner, BA, communication studies, highest honors.
Waseca — Emily Rux, BA, English, highest honors.
