NORTH MANKATO — It all started just last month in a North Mankato sauna.
There Dan Lee sat with a pal, talking about how they would love to share their experience with a wider audience. From there, CERO was born, and then soon after the Nordic Exposure series took shape.
CERO is Circle the Earth Recreation Organization, a recently launched nonprofit with a focus on providing new and unique recreation opportunities to the community. Nordic Exposure is the organization’s first series of events, which will be Feb. 10, 17 and 24 at The Hub in Old Town.
The event will include a sauna experience followed by cold-water immersion in tubs. The practice is regarded as a boon for physical and mental health, organizers say.
They hope to draw as many as 40 people per night, said Lee, a co-organizer of Nordic Exposure and one of CERO’s founders.
Nordic Exposure will kick off at 7 p.m. and wind down at 9:30 p.m. on the designated Fridays in February. The general entry fee is $40.
Funds raised will go to support additional recreational opportunities in the community during months to come.
Lee is collaborating with CERO co-founder Martie Kaus and local cold water expert Vusa Bentley to host Nordic Exposure, which Lee hopes will continue beyond February in some form.
“I personally want to keep Nordic Exposure going year-round,” he said.
“Everybody and anybody can benefit,” Bentley said. “There’s a misconception that you have to be athletic, but that isn’t true. It helps with inflammation, arthritis and stress.”
There will be tea, hot cocoa, a bonfire, changing rooms and music in a “high-energy environment Mankato hasn’t seen before,” she said.
For more information about Nordic Exposure, go to facebook.com/ceromankato.
