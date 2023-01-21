New North Mankato Mayor Scott Carlson says friends often ask how he has time for everything.
“They say, ‘You have 800 irons in the fire.’”
Beyond teaching physical education and coaching at Monroe Elementary, he’s done a variety of coaching for three decades, including for club ski racing, high school ski racing, girls track and cross country at West High School and summer golf.
He volunteers, including at Crossview Covenant Church, and is a busy husband and dad with two daughters.
Oh, and he helps out by driving school and Lake Crystal Coaches buses.
Still, Carlson, 51, said he will ensure he will fully commit to his new duties as mayor of the city of 14,500.
He’s already ending some of his coaching duties and will cut back on activities as needed.
And his dad duties are starting to ease. Daughter Briggs, 22, is an engineer at a medical device company and daughter Breck is a senior at Mankato West.
“I’ve got an empty nest coming up here, so that’s why I took the plunge for public office.”
His wife, Jen, long worked at Golden Heart Child Care Center, having to leave recently when she began using a wheelchair due to her multiple sclerosis. She now helps in their church day care.
Mr. Monroe
Monroe Principal Steve Johanson calls Carlson “Mr. Monroe,” saying he jumps in to help in anything needed at the school.
“He does it all. If he sees something that needs to be done, he does it. He’ll do anything to help others.”
Johanson said Carlson connects well with kids, “no matter their strengths.”
Joe Johnson has known Carlson for years and has gotten to know him more since Johnson took over as activities director at West High School.
“I think he’ll do a great job (as mayor).
“He’s been in the North Mankato community his entire life and has a lot of ties to Mankato,” Johnson said. “He’s a teacher and coach and I think he’s good at listening to people to make the best decisions he can.
“I think he can draw on a lot of experiences to deal with different situations.”
Carlson said he thinks his strength is being an extrovert and a relationship builder. “I know you can’t always please everyone, but I want people to be heard and respected for their opinions.”
He said that since seeking the mayor’s office, he has been building relationships with state lawmakers and regional leaders.
“And I want to maintain and build on the relationship that’s been built up with our neighbors in Mankato.”
Carlson has deep roots in the city, growing up in lower North and now living in upper North. His ancestors were early settlers here and helped found the Swedish Mission Church in North Mankato.
His grandfather started what is now Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic in Mankato, a practice his father, Dale, also was part of.
Big issues ahead
Carlson said having summers off will dovetail well with his new duties.
“I’ll be able to do more work on the (city) budget in the summer before we start going through the budget process in the fall.”
Carlson said he’s already heard from residents about several issues the council will be deciding.
“People ask about the (Highway) 169 corridor and the (renovation) of the Webster (Avenue) corridor and how it will affect businesses there.”
The council also will have to make a decision late this year on the former Norwood Inn/Best Western hotel. The city purchased the troubled Norwood in early 2021 and signed a two-year lease with Windom Prime Pork processing plant to house 150 to 200 of their workers there.
“That lease is up this fall so we’ll have to decide what’s going to happen there.”
Carlson said another major decision coming for the city is developing a new public works campus. He needs to do more homework on that topic but said building new on the current site along Webster Avenue might be problematic because of its size and because building larger buildings on the soil might be tough because it was the site of a former city dump.
“My opinion is it should be located centrally for upper and lower North Mankato rather than putting it way on the outside of town.”
