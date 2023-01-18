While interviewing for the job of North Mankato public works director late last year, Luke Arnold was soon convinced it was a job he wanted.
“One of the things that convinced me to come to this position was the vibe I got from everyone at the city and the administration. In the interviews I got to meet a lot of the staff, and I got a consistent vibe that this is a really good bunch of people.”
And less than a week into the job, amid a major dayslong ice and snowstorm, Arnold said his confidence in his crew grew.
“I think by and large most of the community understands we had a challenging situation with this latest snowstorm. I was really impressed with how this staff did with snow removal. You always get some calls saying why can’t you remove it all right now, but actually I got very few of those calls,” Arnold said.
He said the job his crew did was even more impressive as several people were out sick or attending a funeral at least part of the time.
“They got this done with a lot less fuss than I expected. My impression is this is a really good staff.”
Arnold replaces Nate Host, who took a job with APX Construction Group of Mankato.
Diverse background
Arnold has more than 30 years experience as a registered professional engineer, coming from Ulteig, a design engineering and program management company, which has offices across the country. He formerly worked in engineering for the city of Beloit, Wisconsin.
He worked for Ulteig in Bismarck, North Dakota, then in Denver. Cities across the country contract with Ulteig to perform city engineering duties, doing design and construction work on sewers, streets, water and drainage projects. North Mankato contracts with Bolton & Menk for those engineering duties, but Arnold hopes his experience adds to the city.
“I’m a civil engineer and have worked for cities all over the country for 30 years, so I have a good insight into the capital improvement process from start to finish and the infrastructure work. So I bring a little different perspective to the city than they’ve had in this position before,” he said.
“I’ve worked all through Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota and North Dakota and the Denver area and I’ve seen a lot of different approaches to things. So I think I’ll be able to bring a broader perspective and a different perspective.”
One big project the city has begun to look at in recent years is replacing the public works facility on Webster Avenue.
Arnold said he isn’t up to speed on what’s been discussed so far and it’s early in the process. But he said just walking into the current building shows there are needs.
“It’s a combination of space and just physical condition. Given the physical condition it’s clear we need more conversation, but it’s very early for me to understand what we need to do,” he said.
“I think I have a pretty broad understanding of how public works and capital improvements play into the community and how the planning and details really make or break how those projects work.”
He and his wife, Trish, moved here about eight months ago when his wife got a job as professor in the education department at Minnesota State University.
They have three grown sons. “So we’re empty nesters, if you don’t count the two huskies.”
While he’s getting to better know his 20 employees who deal with public works, parks, sewer and streets, he said there’s a lot for him to learn.
“It’s just a learning curve now, learning the community and the staff and the strengths and weaknesses and then starting to have conversations about where we go from here.”
While he has broad experiences, Arnold said he looks to others for ideas.
“I am by nature extremely collaborative. I like to have a lot of conversations, and I have found out that someone else often has a better idea than I have. Very frequently someone else will have the right answer.”
City Administrator Kevin McCaan agrees that Arnold is collaborative. “He likes to hear from all the different sides before making a decision.”
He said Arnold’s experience and working with diverse clientele will be a benefit to the city.
McCaan said Arnold’s first days, dealing with “the never-ending snowstorm,” gave him a trial by fire.
“He recognized that the rest of the staff knew what to do and things were well run,” McCaan said. “He gave them a pizza party.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.