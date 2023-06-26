MANKATO — A new ordinance passed by the Mankato City Council aims to better control the misuse of downtown corridors, skyways, parking ramps and a bus shelter by homeless people.
“Over the last year-plus, we’ve seen a growing number of issues that have arisen,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the council Monday night.
People have been sleeping in public indoor walkways, parking ramps and other spaces in the city center, storing possessions, leaving behind human waste and camping — even cooking — in the Cherry Street bus shelter. Arntz said city staff have been talking for much of this year about possible solutions, reaching out to the city’s homeless population about available assistance and talking to them about the coming crackdown in what is tolerated.
“The goal is to change behaviors, not to punish,” she said.
Already, the heated and air-conditioned Cherry Street bus shelter is being converted into a more traditional open-air shelter.
The ordinance, passed unanimously, was crafted as a middle-ground approach after examining what other cities have done to address similar issues, according to Arntz.
“Some have codes that are a little more intense than what you’re seeing here. Some are more basic.”
Governing public enclosed spaces such as parking ramps, bus shelters, skyways, stairwells, elevators and corridors such as those in the civic center and Mankato Place, the ordinance prohibits lying down, engaging in disorderly conduct, loudly playing an electronic device, bringing in animals or shopping carts, littering, consuming alcohol or other drugs, urinating or defecating, obstructing the free passage of others and more.
The ordinance also restricts the hours the skyways will be open for use — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than the current 24/7. Hours will be expanded when concerts, hockey games and other large events are occurring downtown.
Violation of the ordinance will be a misdemeanor.
“Where will people go?” Council President Mike Laven asked. “I mean, they’re using this corridor to seek refuge. So where will they go?”
The options are fewer in Mankato during the warmer-weather months. The overnight shelter offered by Connections Ministry is closed during the summer. Even in the winter, there are gaps between the Connections Shelter’s hours of operation and those provided by the Salvation Army, which offers daytime shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Arntz said the city won’t be doing enforcement sweeps aiming to push homeless people onto the streets, but the ordinance will provide more clarity when problems arise.
“We’ll continue to respond as we do now, by complaint,” she said, adding that Mankato’s police and other staff are not heavy-handed in interactions with the homeless.
Mayor Najwa Massad said she’s seen that first-hand at the civic center, where she has the catering contract, when Mankato police interact with homeless people.
“They’re talking like they’re talking to a brother or sister,” Massad said. “... They have empathy.”
But she’s also heard the complaints delivered to civic center staff from convention-goers and other visitors dissatisfied with the condition of parking ramps and corridors.
Council member Michael McLaughlin, who worked with homeless veterans earlier in his career and has visited homeless encampments with the Public Safety Department’s outreach officer, said he’s witnessed that solution-based approach as the officer directed people to resources. At the same time, McLaughlin said families should be able to go downtown to a restaurant without seeing human waste in the parking ramp stairwells, something that he and one of his children encountered when going to a movie at the Mankato Place movie theater.
“No one wants to see that,” he said.
The new ordinance was the first of a pair of agenda items Monday night related to homelessness.
In the second, the council unanimously authorized Arntz to enter into a preliminary agreement with Blue Earth County and a nonprofit developer for use of a municipal lot along Poplar Street for a new homeless shelter. The initiative aims to construct a 24-hour, 12-month, 50-bed shelter, combined with 40 longer-term apartments, by October of 2025. The same agenda item included a pledge of $100,000 in city grants and a resolution of support for an application for federal tax credits — the success of which would be integral to the financing plan for the $18 million shelter/supportive housing development.
